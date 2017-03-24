DeFuniak Springs Seeks to Uncover More History

Property Owners Urged to Help Reveal Their Home’s Historic Stories April 3

Property owners in the Historic District of DeFuniak Springs are invited by city leaders to a special public workshop to learn how to contribute vital information about their historic properties on Monday, April 3, 6pm-8pm at the DeFuniak Springs Community Center, 361 North 10th Street in DeFuniak Springs.

Information provided by property owners will be used to update a 1990 Historic Properties Survey to enhance the records on many homes and structures which are currently on, or need to be added to, the National Registry of Historic Places. The Historic District of DeFuniak Springs attracts thousands of visitors annually for Christmas Reflections in December, Snowbird Day and the Florida Chautauqua Assembly in January, GrasFest in February, LakeFest (festival) in May, Independence Day Celebration in July, as well as numerous other public activities throughout the year. “The popularity of our Historic District for all of these events,” says Mayor Bob Campbell, “is rooted in the beauty of the spectacular homes and structures built collectively during the Victorian era and on the outer banks of our perfectly round spring-fed lake.”

The Historic District of DeFuniak Springs is comprised mostly of an old campus built for the annual historic Florida Chautauqua Assemblies which lasted from 1885 to 1927. The campus was a planned community surrounding Lake DeFuniak which included a train depot, glorious hotel, lecture halls, a library, art department, churches, and plotted properties for homeowners within the gated grounds. An association called the Florida Chautauqua Association maintained the grounds and designed the annual multi-week assembly season attracting visitors for one-week long stays.

Leaders marketed the campus as “The Education Resort of the South” and the assemblies as “The Florida Chautauqua: Winter Assembly in the Land of Summer.” The resort attracted tens of thousands of tourists annually to see, hear and possibly meet such notable speakers as Ohio Governor William McKinley (before he became president,) Woodrow Wilson’s vice president Thomas Marshal, famous American orator and politician William Jennings Bryan, American Red Cross founder Clara Barton, Battle Hymn of the Republic author Julia Ward Howe and Franklin D. Roosevelt’s Secretary of the Navy Josephus Daniels, not to mention attend classes or sessions divided into categories (aka pillars) of art, education, recreation and religion.

Although records show that the assemblies ended in 1927 and that the Association had dissolved around 1935 and sold most of the main buildings to the City by that time, many of the Victorian-era structures and original homes on the grounds still stand. Some of these structures are on the National Register of Historic Places.

City officials last conducted a historic survey of the properties in the Historic District in 1990, and the scanned PDF version can be viewed at www.defuniaksprings.net, the City’s official website. However, local citizens recently requested that the 27-year-old survey be updated and to include newly acquired information.

In 2016, DeFuniak Springs resident Bob McKnight, PhD, authored and secured a state grant on behalf of the City from the Florida Division of Historical Resources which enabled the City to hire professionals from NW Florida Regional Planning Council to design a new database survey, collect copies of historic photos and documents relating to each structure in the historic district, and to provide a way for property owners to submit new information.

The workshop is designed to unveil the database and the information needed from each participating property owner. Architects, local historians, survey experts, a representative of the Walton County Clerk of the Courts office and historic property preservationists will be on hand to answer questions and guide other homeowners on what is needed to help update the City’s historic properties records for a new electronic survey.

Questions about the workshop can be directed to Grant Administrator Christopher Mitchell at (850) 892-8500, ext. 234, grants@defuniaksprings.net