The City of DeFuniak Springs will be accepting sealed bids for the installation of a three station teller line in its utility billing department located at 71 Hwy. 90. Bids will be accepted at City Hall until 2 pm Thursday, May 4 . Bids shall be clearly marked on the outside of the envelope – ‘Sealed bid, DeFuniak Springs Teller Stations.’ Any bids received after 2 -m on May 4 will not be accepted and will be returned unopened to the bidder.

There will be a mandatory pre-bid meeting April 19 at 2 pm at City Hall’s Utility Billing Department.

The City of DeFuniak Springs reserves the right to reject any and all bids, waive any formalities, and award in the best interest of the City of DeFuniak Springs.