A DeFuniak Springs woman is in trouble today as the result of an undercover investigation conducted by the Holmes County Sheriff’s Dept.

Patricia Lawhorn is now facing felony charges after she traded a bottle of Soma for methamphetamine’s with undercover lawmen on May 4.

Following the transaction, Lawhorn was arrested and placed in the Holmes County Jail. She is charged with buying methamphetamine’s and the sale of a controlled substance.