DEFUNIAK SPRINGS WOMAN SHOOTS AT TOW TRUCK DRIVER

A Walton County woman is behind bars after allegedly shot at a tow-truck driver. According to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to Wildflower Street aroundmorning after receiving a call by a repossession agent who claimed a woman was shooting at him. The victim told deputies he was preparing to tow a vehicle that was on the property when Staci Jones, 44, came to the front door with a handgun. The victim says he told Jones who he was but Jones pointed the gun toward him and fired one round. The victim stated he hid behind his tow truck and told Jones repeatedly to put the gun down, but she kept firing. Jones was arrested and charged with aggravated assault without intent to kill. During the time Jones was detained for questioning, there was no one else inside the home to care for a small infant. Walton County Deputy Kallie Wright stepped in and took care of the crying infant until another party arrived on scene. “I’m not surprised to hear of Kallie’s actions,” said Sheriff Michael Adkinson. “She is a bright young lady with a bright future here at Walton County Sheriff’s Office.” Jones was booked into the Walton County Jail.