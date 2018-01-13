DEFUNIAK SPRINGS WOMAN’S CLUB

If anyone did not know, we have a Woman’s Club that has been around in historic DeFuniak Springs since 1915. D. Stuart Gillis started this club originally as the Woman’s Civic League. The purpose of the club was to beautify and sanitize the town. Some of the past projects that the Woman’s Club has helped with are helping hurricane Katrina victims, supplies to soldiers in Iraq, and getting clothing essentials for rape victims. They have also helped start the Backpack Buddies program at Maude Saunders Elementary and West DeFuniak Elementary, which is a program that gives children food that may not have any over the weekend away from the school. Woman’s Club has also been known to help the homeless by giving them socks or scarves to help keep them warm. They also give suits to those who do not have one for job interviews and even train them if they need help for the interview. Later the Woman’s Club is planning to hold there Woman of Light ceremony in either March or April. The Woman of Light ceremony is to recognize a woman in our community that has gone above and beyond to help out. Along with the ceremony, they also get a commendation from Washington D.C. for their great efforts in the community. Halloween around the Lakeyard began through the efforts of the Woman’s Club 13 years ago and they have also been in the Christmas Parade showing their support for the community They are always looking for new projects to help the community and meet new people. Right now they have 20 members to help out the community. Every Friday between the hours of 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. they have Fashions To Share open for anyone to come buy their clothing or jewelry that’s donated to raise funds for their projects. If anyone would like to join the Woman’s Club, the membership fee is $25 for a year and they meet every 3rd Thursday at 2:00 pm. in their clubhouse on 6th Street. If anyone has any questions they can contact the Woman’s Club President Carol at (850) 830-1026 or Paulette Morrison at (850) 585-8778.

