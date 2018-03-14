DELL DILLEY 1940-2018

Mrs. Dell Dilley, age 77, passed away 13 March 2018. She was born on October 31, 1940, in Centerview, Kentucky, to Audra Howard and Beatrice Blair Howard.

Mrs. Dilley was a resident of DeFuniak Springs, Florida. She was Baptist by faith. Married at a young age, Dell dedicated her life to raising her children and being a loving wife. She was very proud of growing up in the hills of Kentucky and following her Daddy down the tobacco rows as a little barefoot girl in Breckinridge County. Dell would do anything she could for anyone and left a lasting impression on anyone she ever met. She was a very special lady and very proud of her daughter and ten sons that she raised and her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed talking with family and friends. She also enjoyed growing flowers, singing and listening to country music.

Mrs. Dilley was preceded in death by her father, Audra Howard; eldest son, Jimmy Martin; youngest son, Brian Martin; brother, Ralph Howard; and grandson, Timothy G. Martin, II.

Mrs. Dilley is survived by her mother, Beatrice Howard of Kentucky; loving husband, Charles W. Dilley of DeFuniak Springs, Florida; children, Timothy Martin and wife Jessie of DeFuniak Springs, Kenneth Martin of Tennessee, Marvin Martin and wife Lisa of Mossy Head, Florida, William Martin of DeFuniak Springs, Grady Martin and wife Carmen of Germany, Angela Bledsoe and husband Robert of Mossy Head, Florida, Gregory Martin and wife Pamela of Milton, Florida, Gary Martin and wife Amy of DeFuniak Springs, Larry Martin of DeFuniak Springs, Welton Calhoun and wife April of Mossy Head; two step-children, Charles Dilley and wife Nichole of Michigan, and April Aponoves and husband Robert of North Port, Florida; two brothers, Wayne Howard and wife Maryjo of Kentucky, and Michael Howard of Kentucky; three sisters, Ann Gustin and husband Joe of Georgia, Linda Saltsman and husband Mickey of Kentucky, and Sheila Decker and husband Jimmy Ray of Kentucky; twenty-seven grandchildren; and thirty-seven great grandchildren.

A time of visitation will be held at 6:00~8:00 PM, Friday, March 16, 2018, at Clary-Glenn Funeral Home Chapel; 230 Park Avenue, DeFuniak Springs, Florida 32435.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, March 17, 2018, at Clary-Glenn Funeral Home Chapel, with Reverend Joel Glenn, officiating.

Pallbearers will be Timothy Martin, Kenneth Martin, Marvin Martin, William Martin, Gregory Martin, Gary Martin, Larry Martin, and Welton Calhoun.

Flowers are being accepted.

Burial will follow in Magnolia Cemetery.

