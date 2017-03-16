DEPUTIES SEARCHING FOR LOCAL TEENAGER

Walton County authorities continue their search for a missing runaway teenager reported missing on March 1st.

Deputies took a missing persons report regarding Brett Robertson, 16, on Wednesday from the teenager’s mother at their home on Wren drive. She said she last saw her son on February 28th at 4:30pm.

A friend of Roberston’s told investigators he picked him up at 2am from his home on Wren Drive and dropped him off around 9AM somewhere in Argyle.

In a public appeal, Robertson’s mother, Heather Holley said, her primary concern is that Brett has a medical situation that needs to be addressed. “He’s a very important part of our family and there’s nothing I won’t legally do to see him safely out of the situation,” said Holley. Holley said she is trying to get the information out in front of as many people as possible and make the situation transparent.

“This is a kid that has gone from from Honor Roll since Kindergarten and a passion for basketball since before middle school and recently being scouted for colleges to walking away from it all,” said Holley.

Robertson was last seen Tuesday afternoon on or around Hwy. 2. Holley says her son has been caught up with adults in some bad things and expects in the coming days for reward money to be offered for credible information leading to her son’s safe return.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Walton County Sheriff’s Office at (850)-892-8111 or they can remain anonymous by calling Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at (850) 863-TIPS. Submit a web tip at www.emeraldcoastcrimestoppers.com or send a mobile tip using the P3 Tips Mobile Application.