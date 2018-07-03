DEPUTIES SEARCHING FOR MISSING TEENAGER

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing runaway teenager. Selena Ann Cortes, 14, was last seen on June 29th around 7 p.m. in Santa Rosa Beach near Indian Woman Road. Cortes is described as 4’9”, 120 pounds, medium build with brown eyes and black medium length hair. She was last seen wearing a grey shirt, black pants, and burgundy shoes. She is possibly in the Destin area in Okaloosa County. Anyone with information is asked to call the Walton County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 892-8186 or you can remain anonymous by calling Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at (850) 863-TIPS.

Share This Post





