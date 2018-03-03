DESTIN MAN CHARGED WITH SIX FELONY CHARGES

Friday, March 2nd, Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Street Crimes Unit conducted a traffic stop at approximately 1:00 a.m. on Beal Parkway for a motorcycle rider with no tag or visible license tag. When the Deputy approached him, he asked the suspect if he had any weapons on him. The suspect said no but he then started the motorcycle. Thankfully, the Deputy was able to stop the suspect from fleeing, but, the suspect refused to get on the ground. Deputies searched his jacket only to find a .38 revolver and .22 Derringer. In the backpack, he was carrying was heroin, methamphetamine, a scale, unused jewelers baggies, and an unopened package of what is said to contain Sub Oxone, a drug in the same category as heroin and meth. The suspect, Matthew Herring, age 34, is charged by Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, carrying a concealed firearm, possession of a firearm while in the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm while having a domestic violence injunction, possession of heroin with intent to distribute, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, and possession of a controlled substance, as well as resisting arrest.

