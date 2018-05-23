DESTIN MAN FACES LIFE IN PRISON FOR MURDER

William Joffre Reed has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the shooting death of Robert Nicholas Mayall, the State Attorney’s Office has announced. The shooting occurred late on June 30, 2017, at the Harbor View Park in Destin. Reed and Mayall had gone to the park that evening to smoke marijuana and cigarettes. Video surveillance caught Reed leaving the park alone. The same video captured several flashes of light. Mayall was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds in the park the next day. Witnesses at Reed’s workplace identified him from the surveillance photos and said they had seen him with Mayall in the past. Reed had changed his appearance by the time lawmen came to arrest him on July 1. He confessed to the crime after investigators presented him with the evidence they had, an Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office arrest report said. He told deputies that he and Mayall had not had an argument before the shooting and that he had shot Mayall seven times “in cold blood,” the arrest report said. The weapon used in the killing was found buried behind a business in Destin. Sentencing is scheduled for July 17 before Okaloosa County Circuit Judge William F Stone. Mayall faces a potential life sentence with a minimum mandatory sentence of 25 years.

