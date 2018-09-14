DESTIN MAN SENTENCED TO LIFE IN OKALOOSA MURDER

A Destin man was sentenced to life in prison on second-degree murder charges, prosecutors said Tuesday. William J. Reed pleaded no contest to the charge in May. Prosecutors said Reed shot and killed Robert Nicholas Mayall at Harbor View Park in Destin in June of last year. Both men had gone to the park together around 10:00 p.m. While there, Reed shot Mayall several times. The incident was caught on surveillance footage and Reed confessed after he was arrested, prosecutors said. Mayall was found the next day.

Share This Post





