DESTIN RESIDENTS MAY SEE CHANGE IN ELECTRIC UTILITIES PROVIDER

Destin residents might soon see a change in their electric utilities provider. Destin City Council members are looking at the option and benefits of purchasing the utilities, according to a report from mypanhandle.com. Currently, the City of Destin uses Gulf Power as their electric utility provider. Since May of 1986, Destin has been in a 30-year franchise agreement. But, May 19th, that contract ends. It would cost roughly $71 million to purchase their own utilities and allow the contract with Gulf Power to expire. Some City officials say their would be benefits to this option. Destin Mayor Scott Fischer says during their first workshop, no decision was made but, at their next regular meeting there is a possibility it will be on their agenda for discussion. The next City Council meeting is Monday the 16th at 6:00 P.M.