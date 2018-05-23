DEWEY GLENN WORLEY 1942-2018

Mr. Dewey Glenn Worley, age 76, passed away May 20, 2018, at his home in Defuniak Springs, Florida. He was born January 26, 1942, in Lincolnton, NC to Gabriel J. Worley and Winnie Faye Queen.

Mr. Worley was a resident of DeFuniak Springs, Florida. Dewy like to go fishing and being with his family and friends. He loved his pets especially his dog Bear. Dewey loved his mama’s banana pudding. He was a big joker. He loved to see his family and friends smile. He had a heart of gold. He also had a love for God.

He was preceded in death by his parents Gabriel J. Worley and Winnie Faye Queen. One sister Jane Worley, two nephews Stephen Worley Jr. and Wesley Worley.

Dewey is survived by one sister, Faye Wade and husband Bob of Bentonville, Arkansas. Four brothers Robert Worley of Tennessee, Stephen Worley Sr. and wife Peggy of Garfield, Arkansas, Roy Worley of Gravette Arkansas, David Worley and wife Sharon Of Jacket Missouri. Four nephews, five nieces, great nephews and great nieces. And a very special friend Barbara Baker and friend Shirley Flicek.

Memorialization will be by cremation.

