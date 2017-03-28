DFS CITY COUNCIL APPROVED NEW CODE ENFORCEMENT MEASURES

The DeFuniak Springs City Council approved news code enforcement measures at their regular meeting Monday night.

Council members heard a report from Code Enforcement Officer Dusty Beck and authorized code enforcement violations of up to $500 a day per violation in an effort to clean up the city and rid it of blight. The measure passed unanimously.

In other action, the council authorized grant writer Christopher Mitchell to proceed with applying for a $50K grant for historical information panels for the city. The panels would be installed at various points of interests and provide the public with information on relative unique landmarks.

Council members also voted to waive the facility fee for the Pierce Family Children’s Advocacy Center for a provider funded fair at the community center on May 23rd. However, local resident Cathy Mosley made the generous offer to pay the fee personally. The council and the center expressed their appreciation to Miss Mosley for her generosity.