DFS MAN CHARGED WITH BATTERY, STRANGULATION OF PREGNANT WOMAN

A DeFuniak Springs man is free on a $5,000 cash bond after being arrested for aggravated battery on a pregnant woman and trying to strangle her last week.

28-year-old Timothy Scott Thacker of 192 Ranger Road was arrested for domestic violence after deputies responded to his mobile home shortly after 7:30 PM on May 23rd.

Deputy William Coleman said he and several other deputies arrived to find Thacker arguing with Kelli Leigh Milam on the porch. The pair have been involved in a relationship for years and have 4 children together according to the arrest report.

Deputies say Thacker ran into the woods upon their arrival and they found Milam with an abrasion to her cheek and red marks around her neck characteristic of a person being choked. She is six weeks pregnant.

A child reportedly witnessed the incident and told deputies how “Daddy pushed Mommy onto the porch and when Mommy got up, Daddy choked her.”

Both Milam and another witness, identified as Thacker’s brother, refused to provide a statement or comment further to deputies.

Deputies called for an ambulance but the woman refused treatment.

Thacker will face a judge on July 19th.