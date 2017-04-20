DFS POLICE NEED YOUR HELP TO CATCH A PHONE THIEF

DeFuniak Springs Police are looking for a man who stole two phones from Rent-A-Center on April 5th. A store employee observed a white male looking at phones and then places something in his pocket. The suspect left in an older model green Jeep Cherokee with a Florida tag. The employee later determined that the suspect had stolen two phones, a Samsung Galaxy S6 and a HTC, from the store. The video surveillance system captured photos of the suspect and vehicle. Anyone with information regarding this suspect is requested to contact Detective Arnold at 850-892-8513. Callers may also remain anonymous by calling the TIPS line at 850-910-TIPS (8477).