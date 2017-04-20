Latest News

DFS POLICE NEED YOUR HELP TO CATCH A PHONE THIEF

 DeFuniak Springs Police are looking for a man who stole two phones from Rent-A-Center on April 5th.  A store employee observed a white male looking at phones and then places something in his pocket.  The suspect left in an older model green Jeep Cherokee with a Florida tag.  The employee later determined that the suspect had stolen two phones, a Samsung Galaxy S6 and a HTC, from the store.  The video surveillance system captured photos of the suspect and vehicle.  Anyone with information regarding this suspect is requested to contact Detective Arnold at 850-892-8513.  Callers may also remain anonymous by calling the TIPS line at 850-910-TIPS (8477).
 
 
