DFS SCOUTS AT TALLADEGA

Sunday May 9, 2017 found scouts from DeFuniak Springs Cub Scout Pack 25, Boy Scout Troop 525, and Girl Scout Troop 759 on the main field at the Talladega Superspeedway, one of NASCAR’s largest stages. Sunday May 9, 2017 found scouts from DeFuniak Springs Cub Scout Pack 25, Boy Scout Troop 525, and Girl Scout Troop 759 on the main field at the Talladega Superspeedway, one of NASCAR’s largest stages.

Officials asked local scouts to hold the flag during the national anthem for the opening of the Geico 500. Their action packed weekend included visits to the International Motorsports Hall of Fame, a meet and greet with Ryan Newman, Sparks Energy 300, a Charlie Daniels concert, and finally opening the Sunday race.

Scouts and their families spent the nights camping in the scout camping area while anticipating the opportunity to represent DeFuniak Springs on the field Sunday . James Odom, Scout Master for Troop 525 and Theresa Ludlow, Pack 25 representative, escorted the scouts along with members of the Alabama National Guard. Scouts holding the flag were Antonio DeRycke, Dakota Hardesty, Hunter Holmes, Stephen Holmes, Jackson Howell, Amanda Lane, Elizabeth Lane, Sara Lane, Ethan Ludlow, Noah Ludlow, Christiansen Mosely, Marianda Mosely, Charlie Nick, Logan Odom, Shane Odom, Aaron Wilmoth, and Josh Wilmoth.

The scouts watched in amazement from close distance while drivers exited their lineup vehicles in preparation for the race. Skydivers landed within feet from the kids as they held the flag adding to the excitement of the experience. Leaders and parents expressed pride in the scouts for representing DeFuniak Springs so well in Talladega.