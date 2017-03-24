DFSFD Respond to Fire Alarm at Apartment Complex

DeFuniak Springs firefighters responded to The Arbours at Shoemaker Place apartment complex late Thursday afternoon after someone activated a fire alarm in building 1.

An inspection of the building found no fire. However, a maintenance worker reported seeing several juveniles running from the area after the alarm was activated.

A fire official said one of the juveniles returned to the scene to ask what was going on. “We had an important talk with the young man about the seriousness of the situation.”