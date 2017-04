LAKELAND – Guess he should’ve known “batter” than to show his flip side this way.

Lakeland cops got a call about a guy sitting in a chair with a small fold-up table in the middle of a road … eating pancakes, officers said, reports WFTS ABC News-28 in Tampa.

Even though the dude was gone by the time cops arrived, they were able to identify him, apparently by a video somebody took, as Klaron Thomas, who lived nearby, records show.