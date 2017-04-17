DISMISSED PROSECUTOR FILES AGAINST GOV. SCOTT

ORLANDO, Fla. – In her legal battle with Gov. Rick Scott, Orange Osceola State Attorney Aramis Ayala has her supporters.

Several civil rights groups filed an Amicus brief with the Florida Supreme Court last week in support of Ayala.

The brief is meant to give the court information that relates to the case.

“Scott has undermined the mandate of the voters in an unprecedented power grab,” an attorney for the group wrote in the brief.

Ayala filed a lawsuit against Scott on earlier in the week in federal court and Florida’s Supreme Court.

Scott signed a series of executive orders removing Ayala from 23 capital punishment cases, which she is now fighting to get back.

“I’m expecting a positive outcome that restores my prosecutorial authority,” Ayala said.