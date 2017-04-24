District 1 Public Meeting to Discuss Potential Rural Healthcare Opportunities

Tuesday, May 2, 2017

The District 1 Commissioner’s Office in conjunction with the Florida Department of Health – Walton County and PanCare of Florida will be hosting two community engagement meetings to discuss health care needs within District 1. The first meeting will be held at the Red Bay Community Center on May 1st at 5:00pm . The Red Bay Community Center is located at 10624 Rock Hill Road, Ponce de Leon. The second meeting will be held at the Valley View Community Center on May 2nd at 5:00pm . The Valley View Community Center is located 9032 County Highway 183 South, Ponce de Leon. These meetings will focus on the potential of providing additional health care opportunities to the residents of District 1. All residents are encouraged to attend.