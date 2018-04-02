DOGS ALERT YOUNGSTOWN RESIDENT OF HOUSE FIRE

Bay County firefighters were called out to Youngstown Friday evening. It was a close call for a resident whose home was covered in flames. According to the Bay County Fire Department, the fire was started by grease burning on a stove after a woman fell asleep while cooking. Luckily, her three dogs were awake, woke the woman up, and she was able to get out of the house with some of her pets. According to the fire department, the woman did go back into the house to bring the other dog to safety. Her name has yet to be released. The woman was taken to a local hospital, but her status is unknown at this time.

