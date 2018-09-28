DOH WALTON HEALTHY BEACHES SAMPLING RESULTS 9-26-18 ONE ADVISORY ISSUED FOR THIS SAMPLING PERIOD

The Florida Department of Health in Walton County (DOH-Walton) conducts regularly scheduled saltwater beach water quality monitoring at seven sites through the Healthy Beaches Monitoring Program. Samples are collected from March through the end of October. The water samples are analyzed for enteric bacteria (enterococci) that normally inhabit the intestinal tract of humans and animals, which may cause human disease, infections, or rashes. The presence of enteric bacteria is an indication of fecal pollution, which may come from stormwater runoff, pets and wildlife, and human sewage. The purpose of the Healthy Beaches Monitoring Program is to determine whether Florida has significant coastal beach water quality problems and whether future beach monitoring efforts are necessary. Miramar Beach Moderate, Dune Allen Beach Moderate, Blue Mountain Beach Good, Grayton Beach Good, Holly Street Beach Good, Eastern Lake Beach Moderate, Inlet Beach Access Poor. A Health Advisory has been issued for the Inlet Beach access based on the enterococci standard recommended by the EPA. This should be considered a potential health risk to the bathing public If you should have any questions, please contact DOH-Walton at (850) 892-8021

Share This Post





