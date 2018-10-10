DONALD “DON” CLYDE CAMPBELL JR. 1959-2018

Mr. Donald “Don” Clyde Campbell Jr, age 59, passed away Friday, October 5, 2018. He was born on April 11, 1959, in Little Rock, Arkansas to Donald Clyde Campbell Sr. and Julia Ann Wright Campbell.

Mr. Campbell was a resident of DeFuniak Springs, Florida. He was Assembly of God by faith. He was a veteran of Operation Desert Storm serving his country in the United States Air Force as a Tech Sergeant before retiring with over 16 years of service. He also served in the 3246th CRS Guidance Shop at Eglin Air Force Base. He enjoyed operating ham radios and he was very proud of his father’s call sign KJ4MUV. He also enjoyed listening to gospel music. He loved his dog “Chacha”.

Mr. Campbell was preceded in death by his father and one sister, Debbie Campbell.

Mr. Campbell is survived by his mother Julia Ann Campbell; four sons, Wesley Campbell, Benjamin Campbell, Edwin Campbell, and Justin Campbell; one daughter, Corporal Julia Adrianne Campbell United States Marine Corps; one sister, Deanna Martin.

A time of visitation will be held from 9:00 ~ 10:00 AM on Monday, October 15, 2018, at Clary-Glenn Funeral Home Chapel, 230 Park Avenue, DeFuniak Springs, Florida 32433.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM, Monday, October 15, 2018, at Clary-Glenn Funeral Home Chapel, with military honors by the United States Air Force.

Graveside Services will be held 2:00 PM, Monday, October 15, 2018, at Barrancas National Cemetery, 1 Cemetery Road, Pensacola, Florida 32508.

Those serving as pallbearers will be members of the United States Air Force.

Flowers are being accepted.

Clary-Glenn Funeral Homes & Crematory is entrusted with the arrangements.