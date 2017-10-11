DONNA J. RIDDLE 1952-2017

Mrs. Donna J. Riddle, age 65, passed away Sunday, October 8, 2017. She was born on September 25, 1952 in Deadwood, South Dakota to Donald and Norma Butler Shippey.

Mrs. Riddle was a resident of Walton County. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She enjoyed running the hot dog stand, and taking care of her customers who became her friends. She was very involved with the AMVETS in DeFuniak Springs and she enjoyed caring for animals.

Mrs. Riddle was preceded in death by her parents, her husband G.R. Riddle and brother, Dale Shippey.

Mrs. Riddle is survived by her fiancé, Buddy Osborn; one son, Fred Johnson and wife Brandy of Nashville, Tennessee; one daughter, Michelle Sullivan and husband Neil of Panama City, Florida; one brother, Bob Shippey and wife Sabine of Washington; one sister, Lois Sims and husband Mark of Southside, Alabama; and five grandchildren, Ian Johnson, Asa Johnson, Jack Hendrix Johnson, Andrew Sullivan and Mitchell Lee Riddle. Also survived by nieces, Kellie Sims, and Jamie Sims; step-children, Tony Riddle and wife Sydney.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date at the AMVETS in DeFuniak Springs.

Donations may be made to the Alaqua Animal Refuge at 914 Whitfield Road, Freeport, Florida 32439.

Memorialization will be by cremation.

You may go online to view obituaries, offer condolences and sign guest book at www.clary-glenn.com.

Clary-Glenn Funeral Homes & Crematory is entrusted with the arrangements.