DONNA MARIE NANNINGA 1928 – 2017

Mrs. Donna Marie Nanninga, age 88, passed away Thursday, February 16, 2017. She was born May 15, 1928 in Ottawa, Illinois to Joseph and Margaret Bublitz Osmund.



Mrs. Nanninga was a resident of DeFuniak Springs, Florida. She was Lutheran by faith. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and great-great grandmother. She enjoyed gardening, camping and traveling.



Mrs. Nanninga is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Ralph Nanninga, one son Michael Nanninga and one great grandson Daniel Bee.



Mrs. Nanninga is survived by her son James Allen Nanninga and wife Sandra of DeFuniak Springs, Florida; her brother Richard Osmund and wife Eileen; her sister Norma Jean Swenson and husband Clarion; three grandchildren Tom Nanninga and wife Kim, Laura Daugette and husband Don and Karen Bee and husband Jeremy; 9 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild.



Memorialization will be by cremation.



You may go online to view obituaries, offer condolences and sign guest book at www.clary-glenn.com.

Clary-Glenn Funeral Homes & Crematory is entrusted with the arrangements.