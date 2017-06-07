DOROTHY YOUNG 1924-2017

Mrs. Dorothy Young, age 93, passed away Sunday, June 4, 2017. She was born May 24, 1924 in Toledo, Ohio to Anthony and Adela Kontraczyk Baranowski.

Mrs. Young was a resident of DeFuniak Springs. She was Catholic by faith and a member of the St. Margaret Catholic Church. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother and great- great grandmother. She enjoyed cooking for her family and being outdoors.

Mrs. Young is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, John Young; siblings, Bertha Borkowski, Vicky Langworthy, Josphine Lykowski, Edward Radiewics and Robert Radiewicz; son-in-law, Chester (Skip) Lawniczak, and granddaughter Christine Lawniczak.

Mrs. Young is survived by her children Janice Jagodzinski and husband Thomas, Barbara Lawniczak, Robert Young and David Young; grandchildren; Chester “Chet” Lawniczak and wife Niki, John Lawniczak, Keith Lawniczak, Kevin Lawnizak, Jason Jagodzinski and Jessica Young and husband Charles Doria; 15 great grandchildren and 1 great- great grandchild.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held 6:00 PM, Wednesday, June 7, 2017 at Clary-Glenn Funeral Home Chapel, with Father Richard Dawson officiating.

Flowers are being accepted or donations may be made to the your favorite charity.

