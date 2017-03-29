DOWNTOWN ARTS NIGHT COMING SOON

Friday, April 7, 2017, Historic Baldwin Avenue will be the site of DeFuniak Springs Downtown Arts Night. Over 50 artist, artisan, craftsmen, and food vendors will line the streets of Historic Downtown DeFuniak Springs from 5:00 – 9:00 p.m. Downtown businesses will keep their lights on for you to peruse their stores and light up the evening’s events.

Regional artist, wood workers, jewelers, authors, quilters, basket weavers and many other hand selected crafters from DeFuniak Springs, Destin, Crestview and the surrounding area will line the streets to show off their talents and wares.

Four music venues will entertain during the evening; Bruce Naylor playing smooth vibes on his jazz and blues guitar, Cassidy Freiburger and Bella Pryor, two high school girls singing and playing pop and modern tunes, Alicia McMillan will perform on the balcony of Bogey’s Restaurant and our featured guest musician Shane D’Fury will perform on the 7th Street Stage.

Food will be plentiful with food vendors present cooking up popular delights. Tables and chairs will be located along Baldwin Avenue and in front of the 7th Street Stage so you can sit, relax and enjoy the food and music. Bogey’s Restaurant and That Pizza Place will be open during Arts Night to serve you as well.

Call Cindy @ 850.865.2976 for more information. Visit us on Facebook, DeFuniak Springs Downtown Arts Night, or email us at DowntownArtsNight@gmail.com.

The next Downtown Arts Night is scheduled for November 3rd, 2017.