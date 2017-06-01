DOZENS OF INMATES BAPTIZED AT HOLMES COUNTY JAIL

On Tuesday afternoon, several male inmates who’ve completed a faith-based drug rehabilitation program were baptized. In the last 2-weeks, 2-dozen male and female inmates at the Holmes County Jail in Bonifay have been baptized in their efforts to allow God to lead them away from a painful history of drug addiction.afternoon, several male inmates who’ve completed a faith-based drug rehabilitation program were baptized.

In addition, Jean Tippit of the First United Methodist Church of Bonifay has organized two recovery programs for female inmates. For more information on these programs, contact Juanita Wilson at 850-768-2885. Holmes County Sheriff John Tate believes its making a positive impact on lives.