DR. FRANCES LOUISE WISE 1933-2018

Dr. Frances Louise Wise, of DeFuniak Springs, Florida passed away Thursday, March 15, 2018 at the Chautauqua Nursing Center. She was born in DeFuniak on January 5, 1933, an only child of Daniel Hugh and Marjorie Wise. After graduating from Walton High School in 1951, she earned a Bachelor of Science degree and a Master's degree in business education, both from Florida State University. Later, after entering the work force, she taught at both the high school and college level. While employed with Pensacola Junior College, she completed her doctoral study at the University of Southern Mississippi. Dr. Wise was the Department Head of Business and Accounting at Pensacola Junior College when she retired.

She is survived by one cousin, Betty Putman of Pensacola, Florida; close friends, Evelyn Mason and Edna Yates; and her church family.

A memorial service will be held Sunday, March 25, 2018 beginning at 2:00 p.m. at the First Methodist Church, 88 Circle Drive, DeFuniak Springs, Florida 32435 with Reverend Francis Turner officiating.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.daviswatkins.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Davis-Watkins Funeral Home and Crematory.