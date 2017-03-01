Drake, Gainer Host Legislative Delegation Meeting in Walton County

Next week Florida Legislators will head to Tallahassee for the regular session, but first they’re getting some feedback from the people who put them in office.

“A very positive meeting with a great bunch of people and there was a lot of light shed on some of the projects that we’re involved in now and some proposed projects for the area out of Tallahassee,” said Sen. George Gainer, (R) Florida District 2.

“Everyone seemed to be very cooperative and appreciative that Senator Gainer and I were here,” said Rep. Brad Drake, (R) Florida District 5.

Representative Brad Drake and Senator George Gainer heard from Walton County community members on a wide range of topics including education, fracking, and care for senior citizens.

Rep. Drake said his number one priority in the coming session is infrastructure. He and Senator Gainer are chairs for the transportation committees.

“We want to make sure that collectively, between the two of us, that we’re adding the best amount and the highest use of transportation dollars in Northwest Florida,” said Drake.

Senator Gainer said one of his highest priorities is protecting Triumph money.

“The oil spill money is on everybody’s mind. We realize that that’s the future of Northwest Florida and they want to know that we’re dedicated to making sure that it comes to Northwest Florida and that it’s spent with transparency,” said Gainer.

As he heads into his first session as a State Senator, Gainer is optimistic about all his proposed legislation.

“I just hope that I’m as good as my bills are because they really are good bills,” added Gainer.

This legislative session begins on Tuesday, March 7.