DRIVER ARRESTED FOR TRAFFICKING

On March 27th, 2018, a Florida Highway Patrol Trooper was on routine patrol on East 25th Street in Lynn Haven. The trooper observed a traffic violation on a four-door sedan. The trooper initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle and made contact with the driver, who was identified as Jordan Devonte Young of Panama City. The trooper observed signs of criminal activity and probably cause was developed and the vehicle was searched. The search revealed 80 pills of hydrocodone, a small amount of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and a firearm. Young was charged with Trafficking Hydrocodone (Felony), Possession of a firearm while in commission of a felony(Felony), Possession of Marijuana(Misdemeanor), Possession of drug paraphernalia(Misdemeanor).

