DRIVER VEERS OFF THE ROADWAY ON SCENIC HIGHWAY

A crash on Scenic Highway claimed the life of a Pensacola man. According to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), 49-year-old Michael Rhatigan crashed shortly before one a.m. on Wednesday. The report states Rhatigan was driving on Scenic Highway at Nine Mile Road when his pick up truck veered across the center median and ran up onto the concrete divider. The FHP report says Rhatigan’s vehicle crossed over into the center median again, ran onto the grass, and ultimately collided with a traffic pole. Rhatigan was transported to West Florida Hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

