Mr. Duane Allen Timmons., age 57, passed away Saturday, April 8, 2017. He was born August 6, 1959.

Mr. Timmons was Baptist by faith and a member of Oakley Baptist Church in Siler City, North Carolina. Mr. Timmons graduated from Walton High School in 1977, he went on to graduate from Okaloosa Walton and Troy University, with a Bachelor’s Degree in Business. He worked at Showell Farms in DeFuniak Springs and transferred to Siler City, North Carolina as purchasing manager. After 6 years, he had the opportunity to come home and continue to work with Showell as Quality Assurance Manager for several years, then later with Perdue Farms. He later enjoyed working as a 911 dispatcher until he had a stroke on February 4, 2013. Duane has been in Chautauqua Nursing Home for the past 4 years. Duane loved spending time with family and friends. He loved golf and competing in tournaments. He was a devout Gator Fan. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather.

Mr. Timmons is preceded in death by his parents, Prescott Allen and Johnnie Merle Timmons; brother, Charles Majors, sister, Carolyn Majors, aunt, Loyce Mitchell, father-in-law Malcolm Howell Laird.

Mr. Timmons is survived by his loving wife of 33 years, Donna Kay Timmons, daughter, Allison Kay Timmons, son, Aaron Malcolm Timmons, granddaughter Gracelin Hope Edwards, mother-in-law, Ann Laird, sisters-in-law, Debra Smith and husband Vic, Pamela Price and husband Ken and Betsy Majors, aunt, Evelyn Etheridge. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

A time of visitation will be held at 6:00~8:00 PM, Tuesday, April 11, 2017 at Clary-Glenn Funeral Home Chapel; 230 Park Avenue, DeFuniak Springs, Florida 32435.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM, Wednesday, April 12, 2017 at Clary-Glenn Funeral Home Chapel, with Reverend Joel Glenn officiating.

Pallbearers will be John Weeks, Peck Cawthon, Anthony Windham, Joel Paul, Bruce Wilkerson and Aaron Timmons.

Flowers are being accepted.

Burial will follow in the Sandy Creek Cemetery.