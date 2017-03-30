DUMP TRUCK STRIKES BRIDGE



A chain reaction accident on I-10 early Wednesday morning looked like a movie sequence but, thankfully, no one was injured.



The Florida Highway Patrol reports a 2007 Mack dump truck being driven by 42-year-old Roy Stone of Ponce deLeon, was traveling westbound on I-10 near the 104 mile marker in the outside lane and had forgotten to lower the dumpbed on the truck. The bed struck the bottom of the bridge at St. Mary Road and detached where it landed in the middle of both westbound lanes.



A 2003 Peterbuilt tractor-trailer, driven by 38-year-old John Duboise of Bonifay, was traveling behind the dump truck and tried to avoid the collision with the dumpbed but was unable due to guardrails on each side of the road. The trailer jackknifed in the middle of the road and the dumptruck ran across the median and the eastbound lanes.



There were no injuries or charges filed. All lanes of traffic were re-opened by 6 AM.