DUSTY STEWART BURKE 1956-2018

Dusty Stewart Burke, age 61, passed away suddenly and peacefully in the arms of his loving wife and daughter on March 23, 2018, in Georgia.

Dusty was born on August 30, 1956, to Henry and Rachel Burke in Walton County, Florida after his older brother Henry Dwight Burke and before his younger brother, Dexter Burke, and sister Donna Burke Simmons.

In his younger years, he was a record holder for the 100-yard dash at Walton Senior High School and went on to earn a track scholarship to Pensacola Junior College later graduating from Okaloosa Walton Community College. He then married his high school sweetheart and worked to put her through West Florida University as well as Florida State College of Law while helping to raise their two children.

He was a loving husband of 40 years to his wife, Janis, an incredible father to his two children, Adam Burke and Kansas Pitts and loving grandfather to all his grandchildren.

He was proudly ordained as a deacon at Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church last year and loved Jesus with his whole heart. He loved the warm weather, golfing with his golf buddies, outdoors, and traveling with his wife. He was always smiling and would offer a helping hand to anyone who needed it. Kindness, generosity, strength, and loyalty were the hallmarks of his life.

He is survived by his wife Janis, his son Adam, his daughter Kansas and son in law, Jon.

He is also survived by his grandchildren Olivia Burke Stange, Greyson Wesley Pitts, Tristan Stewart Burke, Presley Grace Pitts, Alannah Elizabeth Burke, and Hudson Burke Pitts.

He is preceded in death by father, Henry Stewart Burke. He is survived by his wonderful loving mother Rachel Burke, his brother Dwight and husband Jack Burke, brother Dexter Burke, sister Donna Simmons and brother in law Charlie Simmons, sister and brother in law David & Lisa Reddick, sister and brother in law Curt and Karen Kullman, sister and brother in law Eddie and Sandra Carter, sister and brother in law Bill and Susan White, in addition to all of their wonderful children who were his nieces and nephews.

Dusty was the epitome of a man’s man and loved his family and attending any event that his children and grandchildren participated in. He was a hard worker no matter what the task and was truly blessed to have a crew who supported him through thick and thin and a brother he was able to work with for 37 years. He persevered through trials in his life with grace and love.

He was a member of Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church and will be sorely missed by all who knew him.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, March 27, 2018, at Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church of DeFuniak Springs beginning at 2 p.m. with Pastor Mahlon LeCroix officiating. A time of visitation will be held from 12:30 pm until service time. Services will conclude in the church. Private family interment will follow. Those serving as pallbearers will be Adam Burke, Jon Pitts, Cole Weeks, Noah Simmons, Brian Callahan, Blon Carter. Honorary pallbearers include Greyson Wesley Pitts, Tristian Stewart Burke, and Hudson Burke Pitts.

Flowers are being accepted.

