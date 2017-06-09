EARLY PAYMENT DISCOUNT DEADLINE APPROACHES   

June 30th to pay their first installment. The Installment Plan divides the annual taxes into four (4) payments – due June, September, December and March. Shalimar — Okaloosa County Tax Collector, Ben Anderson, reminds property owners who signed up to participate in the Property Tax Installment payment plan they have untilto pay their first installment. The Installment Plan divides the annual taxes into four (4) payments – due June, September, December and March.

The Installment Plan provides for 3.3% discount and adds the convenience of spreading out payments instead of one lump sum payment. Tax Collector Ben Anderson says, “The Installment Payment Plan is another way for property owners to pay their property taxes in four convenient payments and still take advantage of the discounts.”

He goes on to say, “Discounts for early payments are established by the Florida Legislature and we want to be proactive in reminding those participating in the Installment Plan about the deadline, so they don’t lose this opportunity and more importantly, the discounts.” For property owners to utilize the Installment Payment Plan, the first payment must be made by June 30th .