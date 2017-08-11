EARLY SEASON STORMS ONE INDICATOR OF ACTIVE HURRICAN SEASON AHEAD

The chances of a busier than normal hurricane season are greater, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s mid-season update. Forecasters are now predicting a higher likelihood of an above-normal season, and they increased the predicted number of named storms and major hurricanes. The season has the potential to be extremely active, and could be the most active since 2010. In just the first nine weeks of this season there have been six named storms, which is half the number of storms during an average six-month season and double the number of storms that would typically form by early August. An average Atlantic hurricane season, which runs from June 1-Nov. 30, produces 12 named storms, of which six become hurricanes, including three major hurricanes.