Ebro Greyhound Park president Stocky Hess says he’s been bombarded with questions about the dog track as it prepares to begin its 63rd season of live racing Saturday.

The current legislative session in Tallahassee has been addressing the issue of gambling statewide, and a decision could come as early as today on whether Ebro could be granted a license to house slot machines on the premises, as passed by Washington County voters during a referendum in 2012.