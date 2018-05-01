ECSO DEPUTY INVOLVED IN MULTI-VEHICLE COLLISION

State troopers are investigating multi-vehicle wreck involving an Escambia County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle. According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) report, a patrol vehicle with its emergency equipment activated was driving westbound on Brent Lane near the Interstate 110 ramp intersection. The vehicle was driven by Matthew Housam, FHP said. A second vehicle, driven by Minki Steen, was driving southbound on the I-10 exit and entrance ramps. According to the report, Housam collided with Steen, which caused the patrol vehicle to cross over the center median at the intersection and collide with two others vehicles that were stopped at a red light on Brent Lane. Housam and Steen were both taken by ambulance to Baptist Hospital for minor injuries. No one else involved was injured. FHP says citations are pending.

Share This Post





