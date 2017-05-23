ECSO SUED OVER SHOOTING OF UNARMED BLACK MAN

The family of an unarmed black man who was shot by Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputies in his driveway in 2013 has filed a federal lawsuit against the agency.

Roy Howard Middleton Sr. died in July, but his daughter, Rashawn Quaneece Middleton, filed the first documents Wednesday in a lawsuit for damages related to the shooting.

Escambia County court records show Rashawn Middleton is the representative of her father’s estate. The lawsuit centers around claims that the Sheriff’s Office was negligent because it did not better train officers to assess situations similar to Middleton’s case. The documents state the family is seeking damages, but it does not name a dollar amount.