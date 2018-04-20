ELBERT BARGE, JR. 1933-2018

Elbert Barge, Jr. was born September 7, 1933, in DeFuniak Springs, Florida to the late Elbert Barge, Sr. and Effie Campbell Barge. He accepted Christ at an early age, from whom he drew strength throughout his life. He was educated in the Walton County School System and graduated from Tivoli High School, after which he was drafted into the United States Army during the Korean War Era. During this experience, he developed discipline and structure that he carried with him for the rest of his life. Upon his return, he attended what was known as Pensacola Junior College and received an A.S. degree graduating with honors. He married Juliaette Whitley on September 2, 1956, and this union was blessed with eight children.

He worked briefly as a school bus driver and at the Coca-Cola Bottling Company. He retired from Eglin Air Force Base and the Walton County School System.

Elbert was a skilled horse trainer, farrier and go-to handyman for many in the community and the Florida Panhandle. Elbert was gifted with many talents and there was no project he could not accomplish if given the task. His talents are too plentiful to name, but if you knew him, you know that he could do many things as one man that it would likely take several under different circumstances. Elbert considered himself a teacher and believed anything could be done through hard work. He shared his vast knowledge with anyone who wanted to learn. When he was not riding his tractor, working on a new project or tending to his animals, you could find him watching a western, getting a bite to eat at one of his favorite places or traveling up and down the highway in his Ford Crown Victoria or F-150. He was an advocate for improvement in the rural community, never met a stranger and LOVED TO TALK. He was a cowboy in every sense of the word and lived its true meaning until his last days.

Elbert was proud of many things he accomplished in his lifetime. Some of the things he was most proud of were his horses and the farm he built over the entire course of his adult life, his membership in a quartet with whom he traveled all over, but nothing compared to how proud he was of his children and grandchildren.

Affectionately known as “My Daddy”, “Daddy”, “Grandpa”, “Uncle Junior”, “Uncle Elbert”, and “Mr. Barge”. Elbert loved his family and he will forever be remembered for his wisdom, ability to do anything he put his mind to, love for his farm, and most importantly, the loving family legacy he leaves behind.

On the morning of April 17, 2018, in His infinite wisdom, God called Elbert to the pastures of Heaven and granted him his eternal wings. He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of 61years, Juliaette Barge of DeFuniak Springs, FL; seven children, Dexter (Evelyn) Barge, Sr. of Valrico, FL; Gwendolyn (Tony) Worlds; Sylvia Barge; LauWanda (Jerome) Fitz ; Tonya (Maurice) Edington of Tallahassee, FL; Royrick (Tara) Barge of Zephyrhills, FL and Delrek Barge of Apopka, FL; two brothers, Jesse (Rose) Barge of Panama City, FL and JD “Hayward” Barge of DeFuniak Springs, FL; four sisters, Barbara Gipson of DeFuniak Springs, FL, Ruth Brown of Mobile, AL, Vera Randolph and Gloria (Paul) Riley of Panama City, FL; two sisters-in-law, Billie June Whitley of Philadelphia, PA and Roberta Whitley of Fayetteville, NC; elevengrandchildren, Julia (Clarence) Gibby, Ashlee (Kevin) Gomez, Jacleen Barge, Birausha and Katelin McLeod, Dexter Barge, Jr., Tony Worlds, Jr., Jerion Fitz, Olivia Grace Barge, Jaylen Barge and Sadie Barge; four great grandchildren, Kyndall and Tristan Gibby, Kaden and Klaire Gomez; a host of special nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Elbert was preceded in death by his parents; Brother James Barge; Son Elbert Barge III (stillborn) and granddaughter Kathryn Barge.

A time of visitation will be held Friday, April 20, 2018, from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. in the chapel of Davis-Watkins Funeral Home, 1474 Highway 83 North, DeFuniak Springs, Florida 32433. Funeral services will be held Saturday, April 21, 2018, beginning at 11:00 A.M. at Macedonia Baptist Church in Euchee Valley with Reverend A.M. Johnson officiating. Committal services will follow at Euchee Valley Cemetery.

