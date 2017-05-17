ELDERLY GENEVA COUNTY MAN FOUND IN DEPLORABLE CONDITIONS, HOSPITALIZED

An elderly man’s care giver faces several felony charges regarding his physical condition.

Mariah Funderburk is charged with financial exploitation of the elderly, and abuse and neglect.

A Geneva County Sheriff’s official says the victim in his 70’s is an invalid and bedridden.

He was reportedly found lying in his own waste with bedsores, and was in poor condition.

Concerned neighbors in the Hacoda Community alerted authorities.

He is being evaluated at an area hospital.

Funderburk is “behind bars” at the Geneva County Jail under a $70,000 bond.

Sheriff Tony Helms and state health workers describe it as one of the worst elderly neglect cases they’ve ever encountered.