ELOY THOMAS GALLEGOS 1933-2018

Mr. Eloy Thomas Gallegos, age 84, passed away Sunday, March 25, 2018. He was born on September 7, 1933 to Frank Gallegos and Maria Elisa Herrera.

Mr. Gallegos was a resident of Walton County. He was Methodist by faith. He was a loving father and grandfather who loved his community and helping his neighbors. He joined the Air Force at the age of 16 and was stationed in Albany, GA where he met his wife Joan and was married on November 20, 1953. He started out in road construction with his father-in-law and moved on to power plant construction in Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama. When he moved to Florida he continued in the construction industry building condos, where he was part of building Surfside, Hidden Dunes, and others in Destin before retiring. He liked to fish, watch golf, especially when Tiger was playing, and watch westerns with his children.

Mr. Gallegos was preceded in death by his father and mother, his loving wife of 53 years, Joan Taylor Gallegos, one brother Margarito Gallegos and one sister Emma G. Cruz.

Mr. Gallegos is survived by his son Gary Gallegos and daughter Charlene G. Miller of Santa Rosa Beach, FL; his sister Elisa G. Ortega of Las Vegas, NM; and one grandson Eric Gallegos.

A private family service will be held at a later date.

