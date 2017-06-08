EMERALD COAST CRIME STOPPERS SEEKS TWO SUSPECTS

Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward to the anonymous caller who helps authorities locate Justin Ralph Diaz and Nellie Christine Seigler. Justin Ralph Diaz – White male, 42 years old (DOB: 12/14/1974), 5’10” tall, 180 lbs., brown hair, brown eyes. Diaz is wanted on a felony warrant for possession of a controlled substance and illegal use of a two way communication device to facilitate a felony.

Nellie Christine Seigler- White female, 44 years old (DOB: 07/14/1972), 5’04” tall, 165 lbs., brown hair, brown eyes. Seigler is wanted for felony warrant for possession of a controlled substance and introduction of contraband into a detention facility. Seigler’s last known address was in Ponce De Leon.

Anybody with information about the whereabouts of these or any other wanted individuals may contact Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers anonymously at (850) 863-TIPS, at www.emeraldcoastcrimestoppers. com or submit a tip via the P3 Mobile App. Callers may remain anonymous while still receiving cash rewards. Crime Stoppers pays cash rewards UP TO $3,000 for information that solves crimes, leads to the apprehension of wanted fugitives, or results in the recovery of stolen property or illegal narcotics.