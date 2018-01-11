EMERALD COAST CRIME STOPPERS WEEKLY WANTED

Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers released the names of their weekly wanted list. Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for any anonymous caller that helps authorities find Roland Curtis Campbell and Shamus MasonCotner Marshall. Roland Curtis Campbell is a 24-year old black male. He is 6’02” and weighs 170 lbs, he has black hair and brown eyes. The felony warrant for Roland Curtis Campbell is for his violation of probation on the original charge of lewd lascivious behavior on a victim between 12 to 16 years of age. Roland Curtis Campbell’s last known address was in Freeport, Florida. Shamus Mason-Cotner Marshall is a 22-year old white male. He is 5’11” and weighs 145 lbs, he has brown hair and hazel eyes. The felony warrant for Shamus Mason-Cotner Marshall is a violation of probation on the original charges of battery and fraud. His last known address was on Orlene Road in Mary Esther. You can contact Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at (850)863-TIPS, at www.emeraldcoastcrimestoppers.com, or submit a tip via the P3 Mobile App.

