EMERALD COAST MIDDLE SCHOOL COMPETITION

As reported by Wolfgang Menser

Thursday, December 14th, Emerald Coast Middle School held their Fifth Grade Tropicana Speech Competition.  The Tropicana Speech Winners are as follows: 1st Place Sofia Samalot with “Now vs. Back Then”, 2nd Place McKazlyn Payne with “Why People Should Adopt Animals”, and 3rd Place Madison Shaver with “My Little Brother: The God of War”.  The English Language Arts Teachers at Emerald Coast Middle School helped these students write and perform these speeches.  We here at WZEP-AM 1460 would like to congratulate these students for this recognition of their hard work and integrity presented to receive these awards.

