Emory Goode III, known to family and friends as “Pookey”, age 54, passed away Wednesday, April 5, 2017 in DeFuniak Springs, Florida. Born on New Year’s Day in 1963, he was the second oldest of four children born to Emory Goode II and Luetrishe Clemons Goode. He was a 1982 graduate of Walton High School. For several years, he was employed as a meat cutter in Orlando, Florida. After moving to DeFuniak, he worked for George Hogan’s Auto Sales and was a known as a dutiful and hardworking employee. The family would like to extend a special thanks to George Hogans. Emory gave his life to Christ at an early age and was a member of Macedonia Baptist Church.

He is preceded in death by his father.

Emory is survived by his mother, Luetrishe Goode; one son, Cory Davis; two brothers, Nathaniel Goode and Adrian Goode and wife Denetra; one sister, Lisa Davis and husband Lawrence; a special loving aunt, Ruth G. Hogans; one uncle, Hayward Clemons and wife Carolyn; a second mom and first cousin, Marsha Holmes; special cousins, Cheryll Jackson, William Hogans, Tillie Hogans, Obra Hogans, Gloria Crenshaw, Patsy Garrett, and Fritz Goode; a great supporter, Duane Keith Garrett; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, April 15, 2017 at Macedonia Baptist Church, 63 Ponderosa Boulevard, DeFuniak Springs, Florida 32433, beginning at 2:00 P.M. with a time of visitation one hour prior. Committal services will follow in Euchee Valley Cemetery.

