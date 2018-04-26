EMPLOYEE OF BURGER KING ARRESTED WITH DRUGS AND HANDGUN WHILE WORKING

Drugs and Gun Officers responded to Burger King in DeFuniak Springs on Monday afternoon after a concerned citizen reported that a worker possibly had a gun. Officers made contact with management and determined that 20-year-old Dominic Austin Hines, of DeFuniak Springs, did in fact have a 9mm handgun inside a backpack located in the restaurant. The firearm had one round chambered and the safety was not engaged. Although Burger King policy prohibits firearms inside the restaurant, police received the tip because Hines is a convicted felon and on felony probation. Further investigation revealed that Hines possessed a $5 bill that contained methamphetamine. Additionally, he had multiple pills of suspected Hydromorphone (generic for Dilaudid) and did not have a prescription. Hines was placed under arrest and transported to the Walton County Jail on charges of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Possession of Methamphetamine, and Felony Violation of Probation. Additional charges are pending results of substance analysis by the FDLE Crime Lab. “I am very appreciative of our citizens and businesses working with us to help rid our community of illegal guns and drugs,” said Chief Mark Weeks.

