ENTERPRISE MAN ARRESTED IN CHIPLEY

On February 16, the Chipley Police Department conducted a traffic stop after receiving reports of a white Nissan pickup truck driving recklessly on Highway 90.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as Whittaker James Cotter of Enterprise, Alabama.

A search of the vehicle lead to discovery of a controlled substance in the possession of Cotter. The controlled substance was identified as Alprazolam commonly known as Xanax, a schedule IV controlled substance.

Cotter was arrested and transported to the Washington County Jail and charged with possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.

“Our department continues to be aggressive in the fight against illegal narcotics and the protection of our citizens,” said Chief Scott Thompson.

Anyone with information about illegal activity is asked to report these activities to the Chipley Police Department at (850)638-6310 or to Crime Stoppers at 638-TIPS.